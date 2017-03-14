CANFIELD

The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners welcomed a new member Monday.

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. swore in Thomas M. Frost of North Jackson to a term that runs through the end of 2019. Frost also serves as a Jackson Township trustee, and as a trustee on the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s board.

“My goal on this board, No. 1, is to help lead the board and help lead the park to continued success,” said Frost. “I am a facts person. I am a numbers person. Before I commit myself, before I commit my vote, I will know the facts.”

Frost also brings to the board the experience he gained during a career at the U.S. Postal Service. Frost once served as chairman of the National Letter Carriers’ Association’s national finance committee, which oversaw a $15 million budget, according to the judge’s office.