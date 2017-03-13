YOUNGSTOWN — A man who has been in jail for almost 15 years and tried five times for the murder of an Austintown woman pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Christopher Anderson, 49, entered his pleas before Judge Anthony D'Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Under the plea agreement, Anderson was sentenced to 14 years and given credit for time served.

Anderson has been jailed since Aug. 22, 2002, when he was arrested for the June 3, 2002, of Amber Zurcher, 22, who was found strangled in her Compass West apartment.

Anderson was tried five times; two of the trials ended in a mistrial, one ended in a conviction that was overturned on appeal and two were declared mistrials after a hung jury both times.

Anderson declined to speak before he was sentenced today. He is expected to be released later today after processing.