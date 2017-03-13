SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will offer keyboard music at 2 p.m. Sunday by Andy Black, associate pastor at First Friends’ Church of Salem. Registration is not needed.

Learn about St. Patrick’s Day at 6:30 p.m. March 20 in the Quaker Room of the library. This is a family oriented program. Registration is necessary at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call Shane at 330-332-5512.

“Form and Function: The Beauty of Glass” also will be featured at the library at 6:30 p.m. March 27 in the Quaker Room. Jessica Trickett of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society will present ancient and modern glassware, glass-making techniques and art. Practical tips for cleaning and maintaining glass also will be discussed.

A discussion of “Inside the O’Brien’s,” a book by Lisa Genova, will take place at 7 p.m. March 28 in the Quaker Room.

The story follows a police officer who has four adult children. He is diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, an incurable neural-degenerative disease, and discussion will focus on the reactions of each family member.

Copies of the book are available in the adult circulation department of the library. For information call the library.

All programs are free. Registration is required, visit www.salem.lib.oh.us, or call 330-332-0042.