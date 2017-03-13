JOBS
Jury: PennDOT owes cyclist, wife $5.4M over brain injuries



Published: Mon, March 13, 2017 @ 9:14 a.m.

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A jury says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation should pay $5.4 million to a man who suffered severe brain injuries when his bicycle crashed on a bridge that was in disrepair.

The Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2lTeHZJ ) reports the jury ruled Wednesday in favor of 63-year-old David Carletti.

The jury awarded Carletta $2.4 million for lost wages and medical expenses and $2 million for future suffering. His wife, Brenda, received $1 million for loss of consortium.

The Boothwyn man was riding over trolley tracks near the Springfield Mall when he hit a bump in May 2012 that was caused by road crews who had patched a damaged section of the bridge.

State attorneys had argued PennDOT was immune, but the jury disagreed because the state had notice of the dangerous conditions.

