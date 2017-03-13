COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation proposed another round of rebates, this time a $1 billion payback thanks, in part, to higher-than-expected investment returns.

Pending review and approval by the BWC Board of Directors, private and public employers would receive checks later this year equal to 66 percent of the premiums they paid into the system in 2015 and/or 2016.

The rebates were announced today by Gov. John Kasich, Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, and Sarah Morrison, BWC administrator/CEO, during a news event in Columbus.

