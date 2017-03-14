CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say a man shot by police after he shot and injured an officer responding to a domestic violence call has been charged with attempted murder and a weapons count.

Police said today 37-year-old Damion McRae opened fire with a 9 mm rifle on the two responding officers at an apartment complex Sunday. Police say officer Kenneth Grubbs was shot in the abdomen and McRae was shot when the officers returned fire.

Court records don't list an attorney for McRae.

Police say both men remained hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Mayor John Cranley described the shooting as an "assassination attempt" against the officers.

Chief Eliot Isaac said he couldn't speak to what McRae was thinking. But he said McRae "openly and readily attacked our officers."