AUSTINTOWN — The township trustees approved donating expired fire gear to the Metro Arson Task Force. Fire Chief Andrew Frost told trustees tonight the National Fire Protection Association imposes a 10-year limit on turnout gear, and if someone were to be injured using it after that the township would be held liable.

The arson task force does not fight fires, so liability will not be an issue. The gear would otherwise be destroyed, Frost said.

In other business, the board approved transferring a liquor license to El Cowboy restaurant at 1739 S. Raccoon Road. The license previously belonged to Lucianno’s Restaurant and Banquet Center.