Austintown first responders revive woman with Narcan



Published: Mon, March 13, 2017 @ 1:44 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — First responders revived a woman who had overdosed on heroin Saturday afternoon, according to a report.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call at a Staatz Drive home where a woman was found unconscious. She recovered after paramedics administered Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote.

The woman's boyfriend said he came back from the store and needed to use the bathroom, but it was locked. After hearing no response, he broke in using a screwdriver to find his girlfriend unconscious.

In the bathroom, police found four syringes, a spoon with suspected heroin residue and three small baggies containing suspected heroin. No charges have been filed at this time.

