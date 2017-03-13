NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Krouse Rosenthal, a popular author, filmmaker and speaker who brightened lives with her wide-eyed and generous spirit – and broke hearts when she wrote of being terminally ill and leaving behind her husband Jason – died today at age 51.

Rosenthal had been diagnosed in 2015 with ovarian cancer. Her death was confirmed to The Associated Press by her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert, who said Rosenthal "was the most life-affirming person, and love-affirming person." Fellow author John Green tweeted: "She was a brilliant writer, and an even better friend."

A Chicago native and longtime resident, Rosenthal completed than more 30 books, including journals, memoirs and the best-selling picture stories "Uni the Unicorn" and "Duck! Rabbit!" She made short films and YouTube videos, gave TED talks and provided radio commentary for NPR, among others.

She also raised three children and had a flair for random acts of kindness, whether hanging dollar bills from a tree or leaving notes on ATM machines.