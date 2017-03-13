JOBS
« News Home

Ohio lawmaker faces OVI, gun charges



Published: Sun, March 12, 2017 @ 4:31 p.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio

A sheriff says an Ohio state lawmaker has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and improper handling of a gun in a car.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says state Rep. Wes Retherford was arrested early Sunday after police responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald's restaurant.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says deputies found a loaded handgun in a car seat while investigating.

Retherford, a Republican from Hamilton in southwestern Ohio, just began his third two-year term. Phone and email messages were left with Retherford seeking comment on the arrest.

Earlier this year Retherford reintroduced legislation aimed at curbing the abuse of senior citizens after the bill failed to pass last session

