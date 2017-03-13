STAFF REPORT

BOARDMAN

While many people may not relish cold weather this close to the start of spring, one group literally flipped over it.

“Everything about the parade is exciting,” said Joyce Kale-Pesta, who was referring in part to the Owens Construction BMX Stunt Team, which kicked off Sunday’s 39th annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade that began near Market Street and McClurg Road and proceeded 1.5 miles up Market to Southwoods Place.

“When it’s cold, it’s a tailgate party like at a football game.”

Despite temperatures in the mid-20s, a stiff breeze and intermittent snow flurries, many spectators lined the parade route while others sat in their vehicles to watch the one-hour popular celebratory procession. A large crowd assembled to see the stunt team on bicycles perform a series of freestyle tricks and airborne flips on two steep ramps over a maroon McLaren, a rare type of sports and luxury vehicle.

An estimated 140 entries made up this year’s parade, themed “May the Irish be with you,” noted Kale-Pesta, parade president and board member. Main sponsors were The Vindicator, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, and the Mahoning Valley Irish Organizations.

