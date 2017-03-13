Staff report

BOARDMAN

Beef, Italian sausage and Jalapeno peppers are mainstays in the chili Lisa Sahrle and her sister, Beth Gregory, prepared, but Lisa will tell you that the recipe wouldn’t be complete if it failed to include lots of love.

“The chili is in honor of Sue,” said Sahrle, a fourth-grade teacher who lives in Rochester, N.Y.

Sahrle was referring to her late sister, Susan M. Hernan, who died in a drowning accident Aug. 1, 2010, at age 51 while trying to save her two grandchildren in Berlin Lake.

Sahrle’s and Gregory’s recipe, “3 Sisters Chili,” was among the spicy, mild and tangy dishes served up during Sunday’s annual Memorial Chili Cook-Off at Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St.

Nineteen entries made up this year’s friendly competition, including those from Boardman Rotary, the Paisley House, the Boardman Lion’s Club and the local DARE group, noted Doreen Delisio, event coordinator.

Proceeds are to be used to send children age 6 to 18 to three United Methodist-sponsored summer camps that run from late June through early August, noted the Rev. Jerry Krueger, pastor. A goal of Sunday’s cook-off was to raise at least $500, he added.

Read the full story and see the list of winners in The Vindicator on Monday.