YOUNGSTOWN

Family members accused of selling drugs at an East Side apartment complex were arrested today after they were secretly indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Five people were arrested at a 640 Kendis Circle apartment Friday morning by members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force. A sixth person was in custody after being arrested earlier this week on unrelated charges. A seventh person was making arrangements late this afternoon to turn himself in to police.

Arrested at the apartment were Antonio Young, 22; Reginald Young; Daryl Young; Lenarius Young; and Brittani Davenport.

A sixth person, Charles Cole, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge on the South Side earlier this week when police were investigating a gunshot-sensor call.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Desmond said those arrested in the apartment are the original targets of the investigation into alleged drug sales by the Young family out of the ESA Apartments, which began in January 2016.

Cole and the seventh person became part of the investigation when it was alleged they also were selling drugs in the same area as the members of the family, but not connected to the family, which Desmond termed “the organization.”

Desmond said the family was mainly selling the drugs on the street – a lot of them.

