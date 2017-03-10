WASHINGTON (AP) — Terrelle Pryor signed a one-year contract worth up to $8 million with the Washington Redskins on Friday as the team began the process of replacing two top receivers who left in free agency, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

The 27-year-old Pryor spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, including a breakthrough 2016, his first year as a full-time wideout: 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

He also took a handful of snaps at quarterback, his original position when he entered the NFL from Ohio State. In a Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in October, the 6-foot-4, 223-pound Pryor showed off his versatility, becoming the first player since Frank Gifford in 1959 with at least 120 yards receiving, 30 passing and 20 rushing.