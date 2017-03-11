BOARDMAN

It’s time to break out your St. Patrick’s Day finest – preferably something warm.

The 39th annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, and it’s going to be a chilly one.

That doesn’t stop thousands of people from flocking to the annual event, which typically draws more than 5,000 people, even when the weather doesn’t quite cooperate.

“In the Valley, we are used to cold weather in the winter months. Just dress properly, like you’re going to a football game, and come on out,” said parade Director Casey Malone. “It doesn’t stop our entries from coming out. As long as it’s dry, it’ll be a really good parade.”

The forecast does predict dry weather, with a high of 30 degrees.

The parade begins on Market Street at McClurg Road, then proceeds 1.5 miles down Market to Southwoods Place.

