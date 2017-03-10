HIGHSPIRE, PA. — A 65-mile section of the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday between the Breezewood Exit (#161) and the Carlisle Exit (#226), the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced today in a news release.

The closure is needed to allow workers to install an overhead digital message sign over the eastbound lanes of the turnpike at milepost 223.7, as well as to place bridge beams over the eastbound lanes as part of a new overhead bridge at milepost 205.35.

Alternate-route cards will be available to exiting travelers during the closure. Motorists should allow for extra travel time of about an hour during the detour. Expect higher traffic on detour roads.

The recommended detour for eastbound motorists: Exit at Breezewood, take Route 30 west (.3 miles) to Interstate 70 east (I-70 exit MD #26, 48 miles) to Interstate 81 north (58 miles) to Route 11 south; re-enter at Carlisle Interchange (#226).

These interchanges and ramps will be closed as noted, starting at the Breezewood Interchange at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, and proceeding eastward with the others closing as traffic clears the site.

· Breezewood Interchange (#161) eastbound ramp will be closed to all traffic.

· Sidling Hill Service Plaza eastbound ramp will be closed to all traffic.

· Fort Littleton (#180) eastbound ramp will be closed to truck traffic.

· Willow Hill (#189) eastbound ramp will be closed to truck traffic.

· Blue Mountain (#201) eastbound ramp will be closed to all traffic.

· Cumberland Valley Service Plaza will be closed to all traffic

· Cars will be allowed to enter eastbound at the Fort Littleton and Willow Hill Interchanges but must exit at the Blue Mountain Interchange (#201). No truck entrance will be allowed.