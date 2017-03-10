CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert Griffin III is scrambling again.

The injury-prone quarterback was released today after one flawed season by the Cleveland Browns, who remain in search of a QB to turn around their once-proud franchise. The Browns terminated Griffin's contract one day before he was due a $750,000 roster bonus.

The expected move also came one day after the Browns acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade from the Houston Texans, and amid speculation Cleveland is loading up assets to make a strong run at another quarterback, perhaps New England's Jimmy Garoppolo.

After he was waived last year by Washington, Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Browns, one of the only NFL teams interested in him. Once of the league's biggest stars, Griffin was eager for a fresh start with the Browns under first-year coach Hue Jackson, who came to Cleveland with a strong track record of fixing quarterbacks.

His comeback story didn't last long as Griffin broke his right shoulder while trying to run out of bounds in the season opener at Philadelphia and missed 11 games. To his credit, Griffin didn't give in, worked tirelessly during his rehab and got healthy enough to play, even leading the Browns to their only win in an otherwise historically bad season.

But Griffin's inability to stay healthy and other, better options convinced the Browns he was not their long-term answer or worth keeping. So the team decided to part ways with the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner.

Griffin thanked Browns fans on Twitter, posting a photo of him holding his jersey. "Thank you, #DawgPound," Griffin wrote. "All love. #TheWorkContinues. #I'mHungry."