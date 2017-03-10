LOS ANGELES — Warren’s mayor and John Moliterno of the Western Reserve Port Authority were among the Mahoning Valley officials who attended today’s grand opening of an Auto Parkit automated parking structure.

Auto Parkit is the Los Angeles-based company operated by Warren native Christopher Alan. Alan is making plans to move his company to the former Packard Electric facilities in Warren or a backup Valley location.

“It’s an extremely, extremely impressive facility,” Moliterno said by telephone from Los Angeles, describing the structure for the Helms Bakery as being part of a complex of furniture companies, restaurants, shops and professional offices.

“I had a chance to go up inside the facility and watch it work. It’s fascinating how cars are moved up and down in an automated way,” Moliterno said. “You can simply be in your office a half a block away, but you hit your fob, and as you walk over to the parking deck, your car will automatically move down and be ready for you when you arrive there.”

“It’s high-tech, but simple,” Moliterno said. “It’s not hard to see how these will be needed in major metropolitan areas all over the country and all over the world, anywhere where space is at a premium,” he said.

