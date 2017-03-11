JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Phantoms extend lead on Gamblers



Published: Fri, March 10, 2017 @ 11:04 p.m.

Wisocky scores game-winner; Kulbakov stops 23 shots

For 52 minutes, Friday’s Green Bay Gamblers-Youngstown Phantoms game at the Covelli Centre had everything you’d expect from two teams contending for a playoff berth.

Then the gloves came off — 20 of them. The five skaters from each squad paired off, two fights broke out and five players were sent to the locker room.

After the misconducts were sorted out, the Phantoms (29-16-4-1, 63 points) hung on for a 3-1 victory that gives them a seven-point lead over the Gamblers (26-21-2-2, 56).

Best of all, they will go at it again tonight in the final contest of the Phantoms’ seven-game homestand.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes