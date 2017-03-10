AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re sickened that a website is selling a painting reportedly made by an Ohio death row inmate convicted in the killings of three down-and-out men lured by bogus job offers on Craigslist.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the painting of a hummingbird on a tree branch is signed by Richard Beasley.

The 57-year-old was convicted of teaming up with a teenager in 2011 to lure victims into robberies using promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. One would-be victim got away and notified police.



The operator of the website serialkillersink.net says he got the painting through a third party. It’s priced at $200.

An Ohio prisons spokeswoman says death row inmates can’t sell items for profit but are allowed to send artwork to family and friends.