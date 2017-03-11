Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two judges have approved a request by the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District for permission to hire MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown to conduct a “value engineering study” of the district’s Meander Reservoir dam and spillway improvement project.

The judges OK’d the request without MVSD’s having to advertise for a firm to conduct the study.

The judgment entry granting the approval was signed this week by Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and his Trumbull County colleague, Judge Ronald Rice.

The dam study contract with MS, not to exceed $152,000, would be in addition to MS’ $7,200-a-week contract to serve as the district’s operator of record and chief engineer from Feb. 23 to June 30.

