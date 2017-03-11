YOUNGSTOWN

From capital improvements in the Mill Creek MetroParks to more campus housing coming to Youngstown State University’s campus, several improvement and expansion projects are being planned in Mahoning County.

Mill Creek, YSU, Mahoning County and Akron Children’s Hospital officials each gave an update on their respective projects Friday for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s “Good Morning, Mahoning County” event hosted at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Over the next 15 years, Mill Creek MetroParks plan to complete $29 million in capital improvements. This year, the park system plans to complete $3.2 million in improvements. At its Monday meeting, Mill Creek’s board will award two projects a part of this year’s capital improvements: the Wick Recreation Area water playground and Volney Rogers tennis courts.

Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler at the event explained the loss of funding the county – like all counties in the state – has seen since 2008. In total, the county lost use of tangible personal property tax, inheritance tax and saw funding cuts to local government by the state.

“It’s very important to keep financial stability in the county,” Ditzler said.

IAlso in the county, a new $3.8 million dog shelter is under construction on North Meridian Road and is expected to be finished this year.

On YSU’s campus, a $1.4 million Lincoln Avenue project was recently finished. Improvements to Wick Avenue for a $4.1 million project are in progress. The street will be under construction through September.

The university has two new privately owned apartment complexes going up. University Edge is a $7.8 million complex built by Hallmark Campus Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly Campus on Market Street will complete its 51,000 square foot expansion this summer.

