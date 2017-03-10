AUSTINTOWN — A man found to be in possession of heroin fought with police as they attempted to search him, according to a report.

A patrolman reportedly stopped because he saw a car parked more than 12 inches from the curb. As he approached, he smelled marijuana emanating from the car.

Officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car's glove box belonging to Frank Bond, 23, of Youngstown. He told police he had other contraband down his pants.

After transporting Bond to Austintown Police Department, he reportedly denied having contraband and refused to let police search him. The report says Bond pushed and wrestled with officers, knocking one over. Police subdued Bond by kneeing and punching him.

Police found a bag containing heroin and a measuring container with cocaine residue. Bond was charged with assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence, drug abuse cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.