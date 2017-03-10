YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office today confirmed the identity of a man found shot and burned Feb. 20 in an SUV on the far East Side.

A news release from the coroner’s office said the remains belong to Zack Howell, 40, of Campbell, and the identity was able to be confirmed through a DNA sample that was collected during Howell’s autopsy and matched with a DNA sample on file at the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police have been working under the assumption the body found in the SUV behind a vacant Knapp Avenue home on the far East Side was that of Howell because he was the registered owner of the SUV and he had been missing.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Terrell Martin, 37, of Winona Drive, and Lyric Moore, 26, of Tyrell Avenue, on charges of aggravated murder for Howell's death.

Police were able to link the two to Howell’s death after finding Moore’s cellphone at the crime scene. They were both taken into custody March 1.

