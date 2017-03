BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, DAMONE LAKEITH 7/10/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

ANDERSON, MATTHEW DAVID 10/10/1975 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

BOND, FRANK LYNN 3/8/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

BROWN, KEVIN MARQUIS 12/8/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Tampering w/ Evidence

BURNETT, JORDAN AVERY 3/20/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

CARTER, ANTON LEE 11/11/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unassigned

CASWELL, TERRA COLLEEN 11/10/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Prior Conviction w/i 20 years

CLARK, JOHN R II 7/1/1973 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Telecommunications Harassment

CROWE, DAVID R III 9/5/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

DAVIS, MARCUS L 9/8/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

EDWARDS, MARION C 4/1/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery

ELASH, STEPHAN ROBERT 11/20/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

EVANS, RICKY LYNN SR 8/7/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

GILBERT, QUINTIN L 10/11/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Intimidation-public servant/party official



GOOD, NATALEE GAIL 2/13/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

HACKER, BRANDON E 2/8/1993 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

HINER, DANIELLE R 12/7/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

KALE, CODY MICHAEL 12/22/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

KAPSOURIS, MICHAEL N 1/29/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice

KRUSELY, JOHN III 9/2/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

MARTIN, NICHOLAS DONALD 12/19/1970 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL JAMES 3/16/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

ORR, JUSTIN MICHAEL 9/10/1977 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Domestic Violence

REEDER, JOHN G JR 8/31/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, DANIEL ELIJAH 5/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BURKE, JOSHUA ALLEN 12/14/1990 3/8/2017 BONDED OUT

BURKS, KELVIN 2/9/1990 2/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BYRD, ALBERT D IV 5/6/1994 3/6/2017 BONDED OUT

CUPAN, MITCHELL JAMES 8/12/1966 2/7/2017 TIME SERVED

FERRY, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS 3/31/1993 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT



HAMMOND, CHRISTOPHER W 8/29/1973 12/10/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HIGGINS, JEREMY 6/24/1990 3/7/2017 TIME SERVED



JACKSON, DUANE 7/10/1981 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT



JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 3/6/2017 TIME SERVED

KOZIC, ZOLTAN JOE 2/2/1974 2/24/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

QUICK, JESSICA S 8/29/1991 12/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REYNOLDS, WALTER 1/19/1954 3/2/2017 TIME SERVED

RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS SHEQUILLE 2/4/1993 3/5/2017 BONDED OUT

RIVERS, JOHNNY WESLEY SR 2/24/1945 3/9/2017 RELEASED

SPRAGLING, JESSE ROBERT JR 9/16/1976 12/28/2016 RELEASED

ST CLAIR, MOLLY E 7/29/1983 2/25/2017 TIME SERVED



STANLEY, ASHLEY JEAN 12/29/1983 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT

THOMAS, ROBERTA SHERRAINE 1/24/1968 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT

VLASSICH, ASHLYN MARIE 7/18/1986 3/8/2017 BONDED OUT

WEST, ZACHERIAH LEROY 3/10/1993 3/8/2017 RELEASED

WILLIS, MILTON NMI 7/25/1958 2/19/2017 BONDED OUT