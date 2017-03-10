JOBS
Josephine Avenue homeowner booked into jail on weapons charge



Published: Fri, March 10, 2017 @ 11:55 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The man who owns a Josephine Avenue home where shots were fired from Wednesday, wounding a man, has been arrested on a weapons charge.

Anton Carter, 40, with his attorney, turned himself in to police today on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and he was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Police were at Carter’s home Wednesday morning after a man was shot by someone who fired a weapon from inside the home. The victim is still in critical condition, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation but when police entered the home with the help of officers in tactical gear they found several weapons inside, which is why Carter is facing a weapons charge.

