YOUNGSTOWN

A homeless woman is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today after she was charged Thursday with the robbery of a downtown bank.

Marion Edwards, 28, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated robbery for Tuesday robbery of the Home Savings & Loan on West Federal Street.

Reports said a woman gave a teller a note saying she would detonate a bomb strapped to her if she did not get money.

Edwards was arrested Thursday after she was interviewed in the detective bureau.