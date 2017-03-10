YOUNGSTOWN

Police today arrested five people, found seven weapons and more than $14,000 in cash while arresting five people secretly indicted Thursday for selling drugs out of the ESA Apartments.

The arrests capped of an investigation that began in January 2016 of drug sales out of the apartment complex on Kendis Circle.

During the investigation, two other people who were selling drugs around the complex but not part of the organization were also found and indicted Thursday. The case was investigated by the Mahoning County Law Enforcement Task Force and the county prosecutor’s office.