COLUMBUS (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused in the fatal shootings of two men outside a central Ohio car rental business has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison.

Connor Jeffries, of Violet Township, was sentenced Thursday in Columbus for aggravated murder and tampering with evidence. Several other counts were dropped under his plea deal.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Jeffries won’t have the possibility of parole for more than 30 years.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Authorities alleged that Jeffries and his girlfriend drove to the business, where Jeffries approached a parked vehicle, opened fire and fled. The April 2016 shooting killed 20-year-old Gary Francis and 21-year-old James Miller Jr.

Police suspected that a drug deal led to the shooting, but the specific motive wasn’t publicly confirmed.