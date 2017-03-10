YOUNGSTOWN — A 65-year-old woman Thursday afternoon was arrested on prostitution and drug paraphernalia charges.
Louise Jacobs of Martin Luther King Boulevard was arrested after officers saw her flagging down cars at Hillman and West Evergreen avenues then get in a pickup truck.
Reports said Jacobs told police she had crack pipes in her purse and officers found two. The driver of the truck was released with no charges filed.
