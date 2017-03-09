AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested another woman in a prostitution sting Wednesday night, she also allegedly possessed drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site advertising brunette looking for a "REAL & SERIOUS GUY to have some discreet easy simple fun with." The ad said the woman was mobile and looking for car play. She offered a menu of services via text message ranging from $50-$100.

Police were met by Breanne Habeger, 23, of Austintown, at a Pembrook Road address. After placing her under arrest, police found a syringe in her coat pocket and a crack pipe in her sock. She said she engages in prostitution to support her drug habit and sees about 2 clients per day.

Habeger was charged with soliciting sex and possessing a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia. She will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.