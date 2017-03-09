YOUNGSTOWN

Two people charged in the death of a man found Feb. 20 in a burning SUV were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Terrell Martin, 37, also known as Tyrell Martin, and Lyric Moore, 21, are each charged with aggravated murder, aggravated arson and kidnapping.

Authorities say the pair killed Zach Howell, 40, in an SUV that belonged to him that was found burning behind a vacant home on Knapp Avenue on the far East Side.

Martin and Moore were arrested by police March 1.

Howell’s body was burned so bad that the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identification has yet to formally identify him because of a lack of dental records to compare his remains with. However, police are operating under the assumption the victim is Howell because the SUV was registered to him and he has been missing since the SUV was found.