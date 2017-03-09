JOBS
Salem, Ursuline win; Boardman falls



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 9:32 p.m.

Warren Harding to play Lake Saturday

The Ursuline and Salem boys basketball teams will play each other for the Division II district title on Saturday at Boardman High School.

Salem ousted top-seeded Poland, 70-66, while Ursuline bounced Girard, 62-53.

Chase Ackerman scored 20 for the Quakers and Brandon O'Shaughnessy netted 28 for the Bulldogs.

In the Div. I tournament at Alliance, Boardman lost to Lake, 62-52. The Blue Streaks will play Warren Harding on Saturday in a district title rematch won last year by the Raiders.

