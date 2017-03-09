The Ursuline and Salem boys basketball teams will play each other for the Division II district title on Saturday at Boardman High School.

Salem ousted top-seeded Poland, 70-66, while Ursuline bounced Girard, 62-53.

Chase Ackerman scored 20 for the Quakers and Brandon O'Shaughnessy netted 28 for the Bulldogs.

In the Div. I tournament at Alliance, Boardman lost to Lake, 62-52. The Blue Streaks will play Warren Harding on Saturday in a district title rematch won last year by the Raiders.