The Cleveland Browns made moves today to make major improvements to the 2017 squad. ESPN is reporting the Browns made a deal with the Houston Texans to get quarterback Brock Osweiler and 2018 second-round pick in exchange for draft-pick compensation.

Houston would get Cleveland's 2017 fourth-round pick in exchange. The Texans are also sending a 2017 sixth-round pick to the Browns. Osweiler, 26, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Houston last offseason.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported the Browns will sign free agent right guard Kevin Zeitler from the Cincinnati Bengals. Zeitler's signing will follow the team giving left guard Joel Bitonio a five-year extension.

The Browns also announced they plan to sign veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt, formerly with the Los Angeles Rams, and also trying to resign Terrelle Pryor to a long-term deal.