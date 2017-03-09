COLUMBUS — A one-legged former county commissioner who has ridden a bicycle across the country in record time has announced his candidacy for governor.

Dave Kiefer, a Smithville native who lost a leg more than four decades ago after being hit by a drunken driver, plans to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in next year’s race.

He served as Wayne County commissioner from 1989-92 and was on the local ballot last year as a Republican and a Democrat.

He joins Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton among Democrats who have announced their candidacy.