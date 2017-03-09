WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot and her 7-week-old infant was abducted in north-central Ohio, leading to a search that ended with the child safe and a suspect dead in an apparent suicide.

Police were called Wednesday night about an armed man chasing a woman at a Mansfield apartment complex, where they found the 22-year-old woman shot and her baby missing.

The man suspected in the shooting was confronted by law enforcement today along a highway exit ramp further east in Wooster. The Daily Record in Wooster reports investigators found the suspect dead in a vehicle after hours of unsuccessful attempts at negotiation using a loud speaker.

They say the infant is safe, but they didn’t immediately release details about where or how the baby was found.