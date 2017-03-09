STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A police dispatch report indicates a high-speed chase ended with an Ohio officer fatally shooting a van driver after spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, which also carried a woman and three children.

The 14-minute chase began in Strongsville, 20 miles south of Cleveland. It ended early Tuesday on Interstate 71 in Medina County.

The Medina County coroner has identified the man as 37-year-old Roy Evans Jr., of Lorain.

The dispatch log indicates the driver was shot after reaching down and then lighting a cigarette. The report says pursuit speeds reached 100 mph and the driver rammed a police car on the interstate.

The investigation is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which has released few details about the shooting.