AKRON

A Youngstown man, who pleaded guilty last fall to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and narcotics crimes, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, drew the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams.

Bunkley admitted selling heroin to a man identified in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot May 15, 2016, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

A search of his cellular phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley, according to court documents.

Police searched Bunkley’s house May 18, 2016, and found 286 grams of heroin, 345 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, two firearms and ammunition. There are 28 grams in an ounce.

Bunkley pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms and using firearms and ammunition in furtherance of the drug trafficking.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for between 21 and 27 years in prison in Bunkley’s case, according to court documents.

However, David M. Toepfer, the Youngstown-based assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case, said Bunkley could have gotten up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bunkley had prior convictions for attempted cocaine possession, assault, failure to comply with a police order, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon with a gun.