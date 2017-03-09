AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a man with trafficking LSD and cocaine outside a night club, according to a report.
Christopher Ferry, 23, of Newton Falls, allegedly tried hiding contraband in his underwear and told an officer "I'm [expletive]. I am so [expletive]."
Police recovered 31 doses of LSD and 11 bags of cocaine, according to a report. Police said they were patrolling the area because Elevate Night Club at 1747 S Raccoon Road was hosting a "Ganja White Night" concert.
Ferry was charged with felony trafficking in LSD and cocaine. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.