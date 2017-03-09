YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 29 people including Jamar Houser, 26, of West Delason Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm

On Jan. 21, reports say Houser was a passenger in a car that was pulled for running a red light about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the South Side. The driver gave police consent to search the car and they found a loaded 9mm pistol near where Houser was sitting along with seven doses of crack cocaine and four doses of heroin.

The grand jury also indicted Gary L. Drayton, 37, of Mabel Street, on being a felon in possession of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Jan. 25, reports say Police were called about 4:10 a.m. to a home in the first block of North Brockway Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and a woman and the man had a gun. As police were on their way they were told the man had left and when they spotted a car he was supposed to be driving they pulled it over at Richview and Oakwood avenues.

The driver, who was Drayton, told police he knew why he was being stopped and told police he had a gun in the car. Officers searched the car and found a 9mm gun loaded with .380-caliber ammunition. They also found a marijuana cigarette.

The grand jury also indicted Charles Wilson, 29, of Poplan Street, on receiving stolen property.