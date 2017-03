BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BAUMGARTNER, JOHN A 9/25/1991 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Burglary

BURNETT, JORDAN AVERY 3/20/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

CASWELL, TERRA COLLEEN 11/10/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Prior Conviction w/i 20 years

CLARK, JOHN R II 7/1/1973 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Telecommunications Harassment

ELASH, STEPHAN ROBERT 11/20/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

EVANS, RICKY LYNN SR 8/7/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



FERRY, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS 3/31/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs_containing L.S.D.

GAINARD, VICTORIA M 8/26/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools

GLENN, JERRY 3/16/1987 Trafficking in Drugs

GOOD, NATALEE GAIL 2/13/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

GRABE, KYREE ROMELLO 8/30/1994 OSP Possession of Drugs

GRIER, ROBERT 1/29/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

HABEGER, BREANNE VICTORIA 10/6/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

HUBBERT, JENNIFER NICOLE 3/23/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

LALLI, SHEILA RAE 9/14/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MARTIN, NICHOLAS DONALD 12/19/1970 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL JAMES 3/16/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

MOODY, JABRIEL AMAAD KHIRI 3/21/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



ORR, JUSTIN MICHAEL 9/10/1977 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Domestic Violence

SEFCIK, MARK EDWARD JR 5/12/1987 Telecommunications Harassment

THOMAS, NAUTEAKA DAYSHANAE 6/12/1997 Possessing Criminal Tools

VLASSICH, ASHLYN MARIE 7/18/1986 Theft

WEST, ZACHERIAH LEROY 3/10/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

YARTZ, JAIME A 5/27/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALM, BRANDON 11/19/1997 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT

BRITTON, DAVID A 3/15/1976 3/1/2017 TIME SERVED

BURKE, JOSHUA ALLEN 12/14/1990 3/8/2017 BONDED OUT



BURKS, KELVIN 2/9/1990 2/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLAY, JAMES 3/25/1983 2/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



COLE, CHARLES E JR 1/28/1986 3/8/2017 BONDED OUT

CRANKFIELD, JANIERA M 5/8/1991 3/4/2017 BONDED OUT

CUPAN, MITCHELL JAMES 8/12/1966 2/7/2017 TIME SERVED

GILFORD, ERIC TYRONE 9/16/1991 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT

GORDON, SHERRY L 5/16/1964 3/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HARASYN, PETER S 7/2/1979 2/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HOPKINS, ANTHONY J 8/13/1979 2/6/2017 TIME SERVED

JACKSON, DUANE 7/10/1981 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT

JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 3/6/2017 TIME SERVED

KIMAK, ALICIA MAE 5/1/1989 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT

PEWRITT, GINA 10/25/1986 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT

REYNOLDS, WALTER 1/19/1954 3/2/2017 TIME SERVED

THOMAS, ROBERTA SHERRAINE 1/24/1968 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT