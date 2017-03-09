WARREN — The Kent State University at Trumbull Student Nurse Association is having its spring craft show Saturday. Close to 60 vendors will be selling crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Union, located in the Classroom/Administration Building, Kent State Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW.

Admission and parking are free. Proceeds from craft sales will help send nursing students to next month’s National Student Nurses’ Convention in Dallas.