JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

KSU Trumbull Student Nurse Association spring craft show is Saturday



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 8:15 p.m.

WARREN — The Kent State University at Trumbull Student Nurse Association is having its spring craft show Saturday. Close to 60 vendors will be selling crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Union, located in the Classroom/Administration Building, Kent State Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW.

Admission and parking are free. Proceeds from craft sales will help send nursing students to next month’s National Student Nurses’ Convention in Dallas.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes