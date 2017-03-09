EAST PALESTINE

More than 300 dresses and suits are available for free to students in need in an upstairs classroom of East Palestine High School. This creation is known as Eppy’s Attic.

“We just asked ourselves, ‘What can we do to make our kids lives better overall?’” said Traci Hostetler, East Palestine superintendent.

Emily Randolph, teacher and Key Communicator Committee leader, was the driving force behind Eppy’s.

“I just really wanted to give students in need an opportunity to go to the dances,” Randolph said. “It’s a really great experience without the financial stress.”

The importance of the school-dance experience, she added, is the socialization of the district’s students.

“I think it’s important for them to feel comfortable with who they are in the company of others,” she said.

One of the most unique aspects of Eppy’s is that students who obtain attire from it are able to keep it.

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.