YOUNGSTOWN

St. George Croatian Center, 3200 Vestal Road, will sponsor a Croatian Pride Day from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the center.

Musical performances will begin at 12:30 p.m. featuring the Happy Hearts Junior Tamburitzans followed by Mikey Dee and his All Star Tamburitzans from 1 to 5 p.m.

A variety of ethnic food also will be available. There also will be vendors, a bake sale and a silent auction.

Tickets are $4 each and free to those 12 and younger.