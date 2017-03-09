WARREN

Michael R. Tenney, 63, of Woodrow Avenue in Champion, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felonious assault and child endangering, accused of fracturing and bruising his grandson’s arm while disciplining him.

His case is being handled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he was secretly indicted this week.

He remains in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond. If convicted, he could get about 10 years in prison.

Police said Tenney’s grandson, 5, was taken by ambulance from ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron early Jan. 16 for treatment to repair a severe arm fracture.

The boy’s father and girlfriend had dropped off the boy and his younger brother at Tenney’s house while the father and girlfriend went shopping.

When the father and girlfriend returned, the injured boy said he had fallen off the couch. But personnel at the hospital said a fall of that type would not have caused that kind of injury.

Hospital staff said the injury was very severe and would most likely require surgery.

The boy later told a detective it occurred when his grandfather “pulled me too hard because he thought I hit my little brother but I didn’t.”

Tenney was convicted of felony menacing by stalking in January 2015 and convicted last November of violating the terms of his probation.

