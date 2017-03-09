Staff report

AKRON

A Youngstown man, who pleaded guilty last fall to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and narcotics crimes, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, drew the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams.

Bunkley admitted selling heroin to a man identified in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot May 15, 2016, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

A search of his cellular phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley, according to court documents.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.