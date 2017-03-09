JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bunkley gets 30 years for death of drug customer



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

AKRON

A Youngstown man, who pleaded guilty last fall to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and narcotics crimes, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, drew the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams.

Bunkley admitted selling heroin to a man identified in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot May 15, 2016, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

A search of his cellular phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley, according to court documents.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes