« News Home

Boardman police serve search warrant at Wildwood Drive residence



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 1:39 p.m.

BOARDMAN — While serving a search warrant at a Wildwood Drive residence, township police found a stash of drug-related items, including numerous crack pipes and hypodermic needles.

Officers went to the residence at 120 Wildwood about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. There, they made contact with Michael Forgach, 40, who lives at the address.

A search of the house reportedly turned up these items: small bags containing suspected marijuana; numerous crack pipes; hypodermic needles; a spoon with suspected drug residue on it; a small amount of cash; a digital scale; five 9mm rounds of ammunition; and other drug-related items.

A woman who told police she stopped by the house to pick up clothing was arrested after police said they found drugs and drug-related items in her purse.

Forgach is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug-abuse instruments.

The woman, Ashlyn Vlassich, 30, of Butler, Pa., is charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug-abuse instruments.

