CAMPBELL
A Boardman man is facing drug charges after police arrested him Wednesday night.
An officer stopped a car at Gladstone Street and Woodland Avenue for running a stop sign, according to a police report.
The officer reportedly noticed marijuana pieces on the shirt of the man, later identified as Victor Caez, 34, of Indianola Road.
After a search, police found a blunt cigar with 0.9 grams of marijuana inside Caez's pocket.
Police charged Caez with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He has since been released on a summons.
