JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman man in car nabbed with weed in Campbell



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 11:41 a.m.

CAMPBELL

A Boardman man is facing drug charges after police arrested him Wednesday night.

An officer stopped a car at Gladstone Street and Woodland Avenue for running a stop sign, according to a police report.

The officer reportedly noticed marijuana pieces on the shirt of the man, later identified as Victor Caez, 34, of Indianola Road.

After a search, police found a blunt cigar with 0.9 grams of marijuana inside Caez's pocket.

Police charged Caez with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He has since been released on a summons.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes