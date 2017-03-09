JOBS
After ouster, conservative S. Korean president could face collusion, extortion charges



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 10:34 p.m.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP)

The ouster of South Korean President Park Geun-hye by the country’s Constitutional Court today ends a power struggle that consumed the nation for months.

Her removal from office over a corruption scandal has the potential to reshape a country whose politics have long been marred by fraud and ideological bickering. The changes may begin with a presidential by-election expected in early May.

It’s a stunning downfall for Park, a conservative who convincingly beat her liberal opponent in 2012. No longer immune from prosecution, she may soon find herself in a criminal court defending charges that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

