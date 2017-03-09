JOBS
15 years behind bars for video game death



Published: Thu, March 9, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting to death another man last March over the results of a video game was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 15 years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Jermaill Holloway, 24, of Clarencedale Avenue, who pleaded guilty last week to charges of voluntary manslaughter and eight counts of felonious assault for the March 20, 2016, death of Marquise Shelton, 23, inside an Idora Avenue home.

A woman was wounded in the shoulder in the same shooting.

